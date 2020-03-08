|
Joann Jean Rinaldo, 87, formerly of Manchester died Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born June 17, 1932 in Akron to the late Eddie A. and Lillie L. (Rhoades) Rohler and lived most of her life in the area. She was a 1950 graduate of Manchester and a Life Member of Grace Bible (the former Manchester Trinity Chapel). She loved music, reading and sewing. Nothing gave her more pleasure, than being a grandmother and great grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Howard Vallier and Leon Rinaldo; son, Victor P. Vallier; son-in-law, Ervin Davidson and she was the last of seven siblings. Joann is survived by her children, Daniel (Beth) Vallier, Laura (Bryan) Verdoorn and Veronica Davidson; 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Funeral Service MONDAY, 4:00 p.m. at Grace Bible Church, 5781 Manchester Road, New Franklin, OH. Friends may call MONDAY, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. AT THE CHURCH. Private Entombment Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal rescue. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020