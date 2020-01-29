|
|
Joann Kohler, 73, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Nora Bell White; husband, Harold "Butch" Kohler, along with 10 brothers and sisters. Joann is survived by her children, Judy James, Vicki (Dennis) Rogers, Chuck (Vickie) James, Susan (Stacey) Blevins and David Kohler; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Joann's funeral service will be held Saturday, February 1st at 10 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Pastor Joe Grimaldi officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 29, 2020