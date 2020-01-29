Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Joann Kohler Obituary
Joann Kohler, 73, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Nora Bell White; husband, Harold "Butch" Kohler, along with 10 brothers and sisters. Joann is survived by her children, Judy James, Vicki (Dennis) Rogers, Chuck (Vickie) James, Susan (Stacey) Blevins and David Kohler; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Joann's funeral service will be held Saturday, February 1st at 10 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Pastor Joe Grimaldi officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
