Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joann Finch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joann L. Finch


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joann L. Finch Obituary
Joann L. Finch, 84, passed away January 3, 2020. She was born January 24, 1935 in Akron, the daughter of the late Ross and Luella Fry. She retired from Telodyne. Joann will always be remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother, whose generosity was second to none. She also had a strong love for animals. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanine Rogers; grandson, Tony Taylor; great grandson, Baby Matthew. Joann is survived by her sons, Robert Wiles, Richard (Sherry) Erickson, Brian (Kim) Erickson; daughter, Kimberly (Chuck) Erickson May; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Dwayne Ray will officiate. Private interment, Hillside Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -