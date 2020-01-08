|
|
Joann L. Finch, 84, passed away January 3, 2020. She was born January 24, 1935 in Akron, the daughter of the late Ross and Luella Fry. She retired from Telodyne. Joann will always be remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother, whose generosity was second to none. She also had a strong love for animals. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanine Rogers; grandson, Tony Taylor; great grandson, Baby Matthew. Joann is survived by her sons, Robert Wiles, Richard (Sherry) Erickson, Brian (Kim) Erickson; daughter, Kimberly (Chuck) Erickson May; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Dwayne Ray will officiate. Private interment, Hillside Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 8, 2020