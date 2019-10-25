Home

Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
Joann L. Thornton


1937 - 2019
Joann L. Thornton Obituary
) TOGETHER AGAIN Joann Thornton, 82, passed away October 23, 2019. She was born September 10, 1937 in Akron to the late Rufus and Jane Mullins. Joann was a beautiful mom and grandmother that loved keeping her family close. She loved and adored her companion Isabella. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. Besides her parents, Joann was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; two brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her son, Perry (Jennifer) Thornton; daughters, Gail (Thomas) Michael and Pam (Kiran Patel) Thornton; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Clara Lowe; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made in Joann's name to the , Great Rivers Affiliate, PO Box 15120, Chicago, Illinois 60693. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2019
