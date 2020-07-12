) JoAnn M. Nauer passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. JoAnn was born on January 18, 1940 to the late Joseph and Helen Conrey and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from St. Mary High School and married Donald Nauer in 1960. She worked for Akron Public Schools for 38 years and was dedicated to her work. JoAnn was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and took great joy in her family. In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Donald in 1999. She is survived by her children, Joe Nauer, Missy (Todd) Jones, and Jody (John) Simko; and grandchildren, Adam Jones, Andrew Jones, Gabby Jones, Patric Jones, Nicholas Simko, Julianne Jones, Vinny Simko and Lauren Jones. Private services will be held. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.