JoAnn Romig, 76, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Akron General in Green. She was born in Akron on April 19, 1944 and was a graduate of Akron Buchtel High School. She enjoyed cooking and shopping, especially at her favorite store, Marshall's. JoAnn will be deeply missed and never forgotten. She was preceded in death by her parents, William S. Tayman and Mary A. (Osborn) Morris. She leaves her husband, Jerry Romig, whom she married in 1967; son, Trip (Bonnie) Romig; daughter, Kristen (Pete) Fischer; grandchildren, Lilly and Logan Fischer and Paige Romig and her sister, Joyce Marie Nolan. In honoring her wishes, JoAnn will be cremated and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105