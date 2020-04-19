|
) THEN AND NOW Joann Sue Brown (MacClellan), 80, of Wadsworth, Ohio passed away on Easter April 12, 2020 following a short illness. She was born on Christmas Morning December 25, 1939 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late Allen and Ruth MacClellan. Joann graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School, and then attended Kent State University. She was the owner of Joann's Poodle Grooming, she was a member of the Scotch Lodge, she completed Nurses Aide training, and taught private piano lessons. She also worked for The . Joann was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Ruth MacClellan, and her granddaughter, Shawna Hill. She is survived by her daughters, Dawna (James) Wenck, Deanna Mullen, her son; Raymond (Kathy) Hill. Grandchildren Joseph (Samantha) Mullen, Amy Mullen, Christina (Johnny) Keith, Rachel (Matt) Hopkins, Kaylynn Hill, and Brian Hill; as well as three great grandchildren. Special thanks to all of the ICU nurses and doctors at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date due to social circumstances. She will be laid to rest at Chestnut Hill Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to One of a Kind Pets. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020