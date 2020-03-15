|
JoAnn Veda Tedrick Saylor, 87, of Elizabeth City, NC, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Citadel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Saylor was born in Akron, Ohio on December 19, 1932. The daughter of the late Herman C. and Mary Wilson Tedrick, she was raised by her foster parents, Carl and Bert Nelson. A retired teller with Akron National Bank, prior to moving to be closer to her children, she was a longtime member of Chapel of The Cross United Methodist Church in North Lawrence, Ohio. Since relocating to the Gatesville area, she had enjoyed worshipping at Hope Fellowship. In addition to her parents; her foster parents, and her brother, Ronald, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Saylor. Surviving are her daughter, Jenice Ann Beatty of Lake Wylie, SC; her son, Keith Truman of Gates, NC; her sisters, Donna Curry of California and Donna Ferich of Akron; five grandchildren, Kyle Truman, Cory Truman, Brian Beatty, Lacy Zusammen, Russ Beatty; and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Sunday at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, NC. Friends may visit with family in the funeral home immediately following the chapel service. The burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron at a later time and those arrangements for a graveside service will be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to either: Hope Fellowship, P.O. Box 124, Gatesville, NC 27938, or to Chapel of The Cross U.M.C., 14411 Orrville St, NW, North Lawrence, OH 44666. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting either: www.millerfhc.com, or www.coxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020