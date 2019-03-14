Home

Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
339 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
158 North Ave.
Tallmadge, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
158 North Ave
Tallmadge, OH
View Map
Joanna L. Meeker


1932 - 2019
Joanna L. Meeker Obituary
Joanna L.

Meeker

Joanna L. Meeker, 87, passed away March 10, 2019. Born in Greenville, Pennsylvania, she lived most of her life in Tallmadge. Joanna devoted her life to her family, her church, and volunteering. She was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, where she was the Sunday School Superintendent for 17 years. She also volunteered at Mobile Meals and Good Neighbors for over 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Isabel Stone. Joanna is survived by her husband, Lewis; daughter, Susan (Wayne) Kemp of Akron; sons, Robert E. (Candace) Meeker of Tallmadge, James A. (Roxanne) Meeker of Georgia; grandchildren, Alison, Justin, Tyler, Madison, Jared; great granddaughter, Amelia; sisters, Janette (William) Wagner, Patricia (Edward) Krebs, Mary (Dan) Waters; brother, William (Gail) Stone; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 11:00 until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 158 North Ave., Tallmadge. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. following visitation at the church with Pastor Deborah Wissner officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 158 North Ave., Tallmadge OH 44278.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
