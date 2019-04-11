|
|
Joanna Lyn
Jordan (Edwards)
Joanna Lyn Jordan (Edwards), age 49, passed away April 8, 2019. She was born December 19, 1969 in Barberton, Ohio.
Joanna was loved by all and was a great wife, mother, grandmother and loving daughter. She enjoyed music and spending time with family.
Preceded in death by father, Robert Edwards Sr.; brother-in-law, Jeff Sedjo; and mother-in-law, Greta Jordan.
Survived by her husband of 31 years, James Bradley Jordan of Barberton; children, Michael Shannon, Amanda
Ludwig and Jennifer Wolfe; grandchildren, Lexie, Peyton, Laurel, Greata, Liam and Cheyenne; mother, Patricia Edwards; father-in-law, Carl Jordan; siblings, Deanann Gregory,
Barbara Edwards and Brother, Bob; furry nephew, Ollie; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
There will be no services. Memorials may be made in her memory to the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 11, 2019