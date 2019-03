Joanna M. Cicora



Joanna Cicora, age 92 of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, died on February 26, 2019 at Western Reserve Hospital.



She was born on May 16, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Valetino and



Margaret (nee Gaglione) Cupaiole.



Joanna enjoyed playing cards, dancing, and enjoying life. Her greatest joy was spending time with her friends and family.



Other than her parents, Joanna was preceded in death by her husband, Melio; her daughter,



Margaret; her grandson, Luke; her siblings,



Russell and Anthony.



Joanna is survived by her sons, James (Sharon) Cicora and Thomas (Sherrie) Cicora; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sister, Marie (Edward) Lengyel.



A Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223.



Family and friends may visit at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. - until afternoon prayers at 12:10 p.m. before proceeding to the church.



Burial will take place at All Saints Cemetery, Northfield.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary