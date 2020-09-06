Joanne "Gigi" Burnley, age 78, passed away September 1, 2020. She was born December 12, 1941 in Akron, Ohio to the late James and Tillie Burnley. Gigi loved her family and to laugh and enjoyed playing Bingo. Preceded in death by sisters, Cheryl Burnley, Karen K. Rogers, Jeanne Brooks and Jeri Messner; brothers, Vance McCorkle and Patrick McCorkle; and niece, Tracie (Moore) Toney; she is survived by daughter, Amy (Shaun) Morris; granddaughter, Karen (James) Carneal; grandsons, Michael Lawrence (Julie McCabe) and Cody Morris; great-grandsons, Joseph Lawrence and Ayden Carneal; sisters, Susan (Jerry) Van Norstran and Linda Moore; brother, James Burnley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, with Deacon Robin Adair officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.