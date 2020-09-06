1/
Joanne Burnley
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne "Gigi" Burnley, age 78, passed away September 1, 2020. She was born December 12, 1941 in Akron, Ohio to the late James and Tillie Burnley. Gigi loved her family and to laugh and enjoyed playing Bingo. Preceded in death by sisters, Cheryl Burnley, Karen K. Rogers, Jeanne Brooks and Jeri Messner; brothers, Vance McCorkle and Patrick McCorkle; and niece, Tracie (Moore) Toney; she is survived by daughter, Amy (Shaun) Morris; granddaughter, Karen (James) Carneal; grandsons, Michael Lawrence (Julie McCabe) and Cody Morris; great-grandsons, Joseph Lawrence and Ayden Carneal; sisters, Susan (Jerry) Van Norstran and Linda Moore; brother, James Burnley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, with Deacon Robin Adair officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home - Barberton
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home - Barberton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home - Barberton
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved