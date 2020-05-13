) Joanne C. Alexander, age 77, of Akron passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Akron, born to Kenneth and Mary Smith Shaffer, who precede her in death. Also preceding Joanne are her siblings, Kenneth Jr. "Skipper", Eugene "Bud", and Alice Morris, and her daughter, Char Arthur. Joanne will be deeply missed by her daughter, Sharon (Tim Howle) Myers; son-in-law, Jeff Arthur; sister-in-law, Nancy Shaffer; grandchildren, Brittany (Nick) Bohn, Christine Lucas, and Chaz Myers; great-grandchildren, Haiden Lucas and Gabriel Confer. Per Joanne's wishes, cremation will take place, and all services will be private. To leave a message for Joanne's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 13, 2020.