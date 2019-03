Joanne C. Bostic



TOGETHER AGAIN



Joanne C. Bostic, 81, of Akron, passed peacefully on February 22, 2019. She was born on October 13, 1937 in Akron to the late John and Ida Tomello. She was a very social person who enjoyed spending time with those she loved. She was a fan of the Cleveland Indians and enjoyed gambling. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Joanne was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Cody Bostic; and siblings, Tony, Johnny, Joe, Vi, and Mary. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mark J. Bostic (CherylAnn), and Lori (Bill) King; grandchildren, Cody Riblett and Amanda Riblett; great granddaughter, Kaylee Marie Riblett; special niece, Debbie (Dave) Witt; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law in West Virginia.



Services will be privately held and inurnment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joanne's memory to the at . To leave a special message for the family please visit www.newcomerakron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary