|
|
CUYAHOGA FALLS - Joanne C. Sipka, 83, passed away October 11, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Akron, Joanne lived in Tallmadge and later in Cuyahoga Falls. She retired in 2000 as a Teachers Aid with Cuyahoga Falls Schools after 26 years. Joanne was a member of Our Lady of Victory, Tallmadge Primetimers and The Women's Guild. She dedicated her life to helping her 3 daughters, 8 grandchildren, husband and family. She was kidded her grey hair was from worry, her response was "grey is beautiful!" Joanne enjoyed watching her daughters and grandchildren participate in athletics and school activities and even her husband's return to playing baseball. She and Stan moved in with her mother after the death of her father and was the reason her mother lived to the age of 103. That was her greatest achievement. She enjoyed her vacations to Hilton Head with her family and the meal at the Crazy Crab Restaurant; sitting on the beach, walking up and down the shore line looking for sea shells. Joanne was in charge of the annual making of caplets for our Christmas meal where it was a full family event where every family member worked at different roles in the producing the 800 or more caplets. She would sit back and laugh at the gathering and the fun the family had and comment how some caplets (made by the guys) didn't look correct but they would still taste good. Joanne graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1954 and was active with many girl classmates for their once a month Wednesday's lunch gatherings as they visited different restaurants. She would return and talk about how nice her group of friends are and how she and they have the same concerns. Joanne was preceded in death by grandchildren, Angela Gordon, Steven Spicer and Matthew Spicer; parents, Albert and Julia Braghieri. She is survived by her husband, Stanley (married for 61 years); daughters, Christine Simmons of Tallmadge, Cathleen Spicer of Kent and Carol (Patrick) Bender of Tallmadge; grandchildren, Justin, Corey and Nicholas Spicer; Monica, Joe, Julia and Melissa Sincel; Katie Simmons; Kelly and Andrew Bender; sister, Diane (Ed) Kempton of Hudson; Aunt Dolores and Uncle Frank Balogh, Uncle Donald Giovannini and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Calling hours will be 4 until 7 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at The Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of the Christian Burial will be 10 am Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge, 44278 with Father Michael Matusz officiating. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019