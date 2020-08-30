) Joanne Christine Woods, "Jo", age 77, of Barberton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020, following a short battle with cancer. She was born on January 28, 1943, the daughter of the late Richard and Anne (nee Dancisin) Roller. Our mom had the soul of a gypsy, the heart of a hippie and the spirit of a fairy. She was a jack of all trades, so to speak! She loved Elvis, gardening and she kept a spotless home and held several different types of jobs during her lifetime. Other than her parents; Joanne was preceded in death by one daughter, Darlene Schmiedel. She leaves behind her children, Laury (Lee) Bryant, Gretchen (Jeff) Spencer, Deonna Bertsch and Rory (Krista) Rado; her grandchildren, Corey, Kaitlyn and Sean, Jesse (Courtney) and Alex (Hannah), Kaleigh and Aaron, Zareus, Ryley, Mattie and Holden; her great-granddaughter, Juno. Joanne is also survived by her sister, Carol (Dwight) Morgan and her brother, James Roller. The family wishes to thank the staff at Hickory Ridge and Hospice of Summa for their care and compassion during the last few weeks of her life. A special thank you to Jennifer Hershberger for the extra loving care for mom and us! A private service will be held at a later date and arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com