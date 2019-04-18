Home

Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
703 East Main Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
(330) 296-6436
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Joanne D. Fields Obituary
Joanne D. Fields

Joanne D. Fields, age 80, of Akron, passed away April 13, 2019.

She was born August 24, 1938, in Ravenna, Ohio, to parents Jack and Earline (Woodard) Smiley.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory: husband, Babe; son, James Dennis; daughters, Danyel Barnes, Guylene Fields, and Kelly (Darryl) Graves; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends and family will be received Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with Pastor Sidney Harris officiating her Going Home Service at 12:00 p.m. at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna. Please visit www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com for more information and to leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
