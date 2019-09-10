|
|
Joanne Dettling THEN AND NOW Joanne Dettling, 78, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at her home. Joanne was born January 10, 1941 to Ernest and Dorothy (Shoemake) Holloway in Morgan County, Alabama and had been an Akron resident most of her life. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She loved sports, especially the Indians and Cavs. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene and grandson, Ryan Angerstien. She is survived by children, Deborah (John) Pesa, David (Lorrie) Dettling, Jeffrey (Carla Brookbank Schaal) Dettling and Janice (Aaron) Potts; grandchildren, Angela, Erica and Gabriella Pesa and Elizabeth Potts; sister, Juone (Sammy-dec.) Yates; nieces, Lynn (Don) Bass, Lisa (Howell) Carr and Kim Yates and nephew, Jeff (Tammy) Yates. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Road (corner of Massillon and Steese Roads, entrance off Steese). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 750 S. Main St., Akron, OH 44311. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Donations may be made to Save22, 2044 Brenner Rd NE, Carrollton, OH 44615.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 10, 2019