Joanne E. Ramsay Joanne E. Ramsay, 87, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. She was a resident of Norton/Barberton for 69 years. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anna Norris; husband, Robert E. Ramsay; daughter, Betty Jo Keefer and sisters, Francis and Pauline; Joanne is survived by her children, Robert (Lynn) Ramsay, Deb Ramsay (David) and William (Barb) Ramsay; six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant View Health Care and Harbor Light Hospice for all the care that Joanne received. Joanne's funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 4th at 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . 330-745-3161
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019