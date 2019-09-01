Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Ramsay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne E. Ramsay


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne E. Ramsay Obituary
Joanne E. Ramsay Joanne E. Ramsay, 87, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. She was a resident of Norton/Barberton for 69 years. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anna Norris; husband, Robert E. Ramsay; daughter, Betty Jo Keefer and sisters, Francis and Pauline; Joanne is survived by her children, Robert (Lynn) Ramsay, Deb Ramsay (David) and William (Barb) Ramsay; six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant View Health Care and Harbor Light Hospice for all the care that Joanne received. Joanne's funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 4th at 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . 330-745-3161
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now