Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-1313
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Ave
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
1905 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Joanne F. Payne Obituary
Joanne Payne, 85, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 29, from 5-8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave, (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail in) Cuyahoga Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. James Singler at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls on Saturday, November 30, at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron. For the full notice, Please visit www.anthonyfh.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Joanne's memory to Pay it Forward for Pets by visiting www.payitforwardforpets.org or the by visiting . Please visit www.anthonyfh.com for full obituary.(McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
