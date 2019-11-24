|
|
Joanne Payne, 85, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 29, from 5-8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave, (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail in) Cuyahoga Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. James Singler at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls on Saturday, November 30, at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron. For the full notice, Please visit www.anthonyfh.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Joanne's memory to Pay it Forward for Pets by visiting www.payitforwardforpets.org or the by visiting . Please visit www.anthonyfh.com for full obituary.(McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019