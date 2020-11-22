1/1
Joanne Faye Adcox
1943 - 2020
Joanne Faye Adcox, 77, of Akron, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly November 18, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio on September 18, 1943 to the late Kenneth and Willagene Bourn Swartz. Joanne's memory, a beautiful treasure, will live on in the hearts of those who survive, daughter, Lisa Breth; sister, Carolyn Andrick; brother, Larry (Sharon) Swartz, grandson, Sean Kidd. Working in sales, Joanne enjoyed swimming, working in her flower garden, and playing Euchre. She was a member of Millheim Baptist Church for over 32 years and the Mogadore Moose Lodge. Her beautiful smile was a warm and inviting welcome and greeted everyone whose paths she crossed. In honoring Joanne's wishes, a private Graveside service will take place. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Millheim Baptist Church, 2661 Hayne Road, Akron, Ohio 44312. Hecker-Patron Funeral Home was privileged to be entrusted with Joanne's care and assisting her family during this delicate time. For those wishing to send prayers, express condolences, and share memories, you may do so at: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 21, 2020
I will truly miss this wonderful lady. She was a true and caring friend who loved the Lord and loved her family and church family.
Linda McCracken
Friend
