1/1
Joanne Kuzmik
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Joanne M. Kuzmik, 88, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Joanne was born February 3, 1932 to Michael and Julia (Butas) Mitchin in Akron and had been an Akron resident her entire life. Joanne was baptized at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she was a lifelong member. She was a current member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She was a member of the choir and an Extraordinary minister of Holy Communion at St. John. She was also a member of First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association. She felt blessed to live at the Villa at Marion Park and enjoyed her many friends there. Joanne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alex, in 2007 and brother, Michael Mitchin. She is survived by sons, Alex, Jr. (Chris) and James (Tonya); daughters, Julie (Gary) Francis, Diane (Steve) Harris and Barbara (Michael) Walls; sister, Maryann Fields; grandchildren, Amy (Adam) Farley, Andy (Tasha Elton) Francis, Allison Francis, Jonelle (David) Flowers, Katie (Justin) Mancino, Kristin (Jason) Goodhart, Zachary (Leigh Ann Andreani) Kuzmik, Luke (Ashley O'Connor) Kuzmik, Iselena Kuzmik, Michael Walls and Nicholas (Carole Mullins) Walls; great grandchildren Alex and Eddie Farley, Keira, Teagan, Aizlee and Bexley Francis, Frank, Jude and Evelyn Flowers, Cleveland and Danni Mancino, Gavin and Nolan Goodhart, Elias Kuzmik, Avery, Kielynn, Liam and Kiera Walls. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1034 Brown St., Akron, OH 44301. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved