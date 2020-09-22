) Joanne M. Kuzmik, 88, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Joanne was born February 3, 1932 to Michael and Julia (Butas) Mitchin in Akron and had been an Akron resident her entire life. Joanne was baptized at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she was a lifelong member. She was a current member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She was a member of the choir and an Extraordinary minister of Holy Communion at St. John. She was also a member of First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association. She felt blessed to live at the Villa at Marion Park and enjoyed her many friends there. Joanne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alex, in 2007 and brother, Michael Mitchin. She is survived by sons, Alex, Jr. (Chris) and James (Tonya); daughters, Julie (Gary) Francis, Diane (Steve) Harris and Barbara (Michael) Walls; sister, Maryann Fields; grandchildren, Amy (Adam) Farley, Andy (Tasha Elton) Francis, Allison Francis, Jonelle (David) Flowers, Katie (Justin) Mancino, Kristin (Jason) Goodhart, Zachary (Leigh Ann Andreani) Kuzmik, Luke (Ashley O'Connor) Kuzmik, Iselena Kuzmik, Michael Walls and Nicholas (Carole Mullins) Walls; great grandchildren Alex and Eddie Farley, Keira, Teagan, Aizlee and Bexley Francis, Frank, Jude and Evelyn Flowers, Cleveland and Danni Mancino, Gavin and Nolan Goodhart, Elias Kuzmik, Avery, Kielynn, Liam and Kiera Walls. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1034 Brown St., Akron, OH 44301. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery.