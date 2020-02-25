Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Kovac
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne M. Kovac

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne M. Kovac Obituary
Joanne M. Kovac, 72, went to heaven on Friday, January 21, 2020. She was a resident of Barberton for 59 years until the death of her mother. After that, she moved to North Carolina to be near her brother, James and his wife, Linda. Preceded in death by her father, John Jr.; mother, Grace; brother, Daniel; Joanne is survived by her brother, Robert (Judy) of Ann Arbor, MI; sister, Grace Greco of Hudson, OH; brother, John (Sandy) of Fountain Hills, AZ; brother, James (Linda) of Asheville, NC; brother, Richard of Tracy, CA. Funeral services and visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, at 10 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Four Seasons Hospice Care Foundation, 211 North Main Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -