Joanne M. Kovac, 72, went to heaven on Friday, January 21, 2020. She was a resident of Barberton for 59 years until the death of her mother. After that, she moved to North Carolina to be near her brother, James and his wife, Linda. Preceded in death by her father, John Jr.; mother, Grace; brother, Daniel; Joanne is survived by her brother, Robert (Judy) of Ann Arbor, MI; sister, Grace Greco of Hudson, OH; brother, John (Sandy) of Fountain Hills, AZ; brother, James (Linda) of Asheville, NC; brother, Richard of Tracy, CA. Funeral services and visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, at 10 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Four Seasons Hospice Care Foundation, 211 North Main Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020