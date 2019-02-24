Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne M. Woods


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joanne M. Woods Obituary
Joanne M. Woods

Joanne M. Woods, 86, went home to be with the Lord February 19, 2019. Born in Akron, she was a lifetime area resident, a graduate of Buchtel High School, and was actively employed with Tri-County Hard Chrome, serving as the office manager for many years. Joanne was an avid sports fan and loved to "talk sports" with her family. A proud owner of an extravagant collection of Garfield the Cat stuffed animals, she was perhaps best known for her trademark..... big eyeglasses.

Preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Alice Totzke and sister Diane Batsky, she is survived by her sons, Robert (Dawne) Woods and William (Amy) Woods; grandchildren, Robbie, Taylor, Jordan, Audra, William and Alexandra and loving cat, Colby.

The family would like to thank Gardens of Western Reserve Home Care and Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Joanne. Rev. Jonathan Rumburg will conduct service Monday, 12:30 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until service time. Interment Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg 44087.

(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now