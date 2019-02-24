Joanne M. Woods



Joanne M. Woods, 86, went home to be with the Lord February 19, 2019. Born in Akron, she was a lifetime area resident, a graduate of Buchtel High School, and was actively employed with Tri-County Hard Chrome, serving as the office manager for many years. Joanne was an avid sports fan and loved to "talk sports" with her family. A proud owner of an extravagant collection of Garfield the Cat stuffed animals, she was perhaps best known for her trademark..... big eyeglasses.



Preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Alice Totzke and sister Diane Batsky, she is survived by her sons, Robert (Dawne) Woods and William (Amy) Woods; grandchildren, Robbie, Taylor, Jordan, Audra, William and Alexandra and loving cat, Colby.



The family would like to thank Gardens of Western Reserve Home Care and Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Joanne. Rev. Jonathan Rumburg will conduct service Monday, 12:30 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until service time. Interment Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg 44087.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 24, 2019