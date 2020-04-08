|
|
Joanne Marie Corrall (nee Adams) passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 at St. Luke's Nursing home. She would have been 89 on April 21.
Born in Akron to the late Michael and Mary (Furhman) Adams, she graduated from Garfield High School living her entire life in Akron. Mom was a homemaker and enjoyed baking and gardening, especially her roses. She enjoyed her monthly outing with friends from school known as the "club girls". Card playing was also a favorite pastime. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Parish.
Preceded in death by her husband, John Corall of 58 years; her sister, Marian Marzick; and brother, Michael Adams, she is survived by her daughters, Sue (Denny) Hubele, Pam (John) Conley; sons, John (Dawn) Corall, Christopher (Lorraine) Corall, Jim (Cindy Ponos) Corall, and David Corall; as well as nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; many cousins, nieces, nephews, their children and friends.
Our family wishes to thank St. Luke's for their kindness and care.
Due to the current health situation, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Please visit Joanne's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences. Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 8, 2020