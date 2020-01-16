Home

Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
4022 Johnson Road
Norton, OH
Joanne Marie Voight


1936 - 2020
Joanne Marie Voight Obituary
Joanne Marie Voight, 83, passed away January 14, 2020 after a short illness. She was born on January 15, 1936 in Akron, Ohio to the late Michael and Elisa Kornas. Joanne worked for Buehler's for 20 years. She enjoyed vacations to the beach, especially Myrtle Beach and Florida and watching Turner Classic Movies. Her greatest joy was raising her children. Preceded in death by her parents and brother- in-law, Edward Voight, Joanne is survived by her husband of 64 years, Carl; children, Michael (Kris), Jeffrey (Angie), and Patrick; grandchildren, Andrew (Amanda), Joshua (Beth), and Christine (Aaron); great-grandchildren, Brodey, Alaina, Malia, Tinley, and Jace; special cousins, Dennis, Andy, and Ed Cetrone; sister-in-law, Martha Conner; extended family and friends. The family will receive friends FRIDAY, January 17, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on SATURDAY at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 4022 Johnson Road, Norton. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 16, 2020
