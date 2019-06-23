Home

Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Joanne Nace


Joanne Nace Obituary
Joanne Nace (nee Hagenbaugh)

Joanne Nace, 88, passed away June 21, 2019. She was born September 5, 1930 in Akron to the late Edward and Anna Hagenbaugh.

In addition to her parents; Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Nace; daughters, Jackie Derrick and Judy Danko; brothers, Charles, Richard, Gerald, Jack, and Michael Hagenbaugh; sister, Marilyn (Blake) LeMaster; brothers-in-law, Blake LeMaster, and James Racco; and sisters-in-law, Margaret and Emma Hagenbaugh. She is survived by her daughter, Robin (Bob Bowser) Ashley; son-in-law, Joe Danko; grandchildren, Steve and Joe Derrick, Nicole (David) Genet, Kristy (Scott) Bentley, and Adam (Barbie) Danko; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Kay Racco; brothers, Lawrence (Corrine) and Harry (Eileen) Hagenbaugh; sister-in-law, Midge Hagenbaugh; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other family. The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the staff at Pleasant View Healthcare for taking care of Joanne. Also, special thank you to Erin Gibson from Harbor Light Hospice.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Harold Duncan officiating. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made in Joanne's name to the , Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 W. Streetsboro St., Ste. 201, Hudson, OH 44236.

To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.

SCHERMESSER

www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019
