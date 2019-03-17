Joanne VanCamp



Joanne E. Johnson Thompson VanCamp, 89, of Hesperia, Mich., passed away in the comfort of her home on February 3, 2019 after a short illness. Joanne was born in Flint, Mich. on June 11 1929 to Thedora and Ronald Johnson. Joanne spent her childhood in the central Michigan area.



Joanne was married to Edward J. Thompson (deceased) on August 31, 1951 in Allentown, Pa. They had two sons, Patrick and Timothy. In 1967 the family moved from Allentown, Pa. to Wadsworth, OH. Edward passed away in 1983.



On December 8, 1990 Joanne began the second chapter of her life by marrying Kenneth VanCamp in Hopkins, Mich. Ken and his wife Joan (deceased) had seven children: Kerry, KeniJo, Kristi, Keely, Kevin, Keenan and Kelsey VanCamp. Joanne and Ken made their home in Sandy Pines and Hesperia, Mich. Joanne became known as Jo, Mom, Grammie and Grandma Jo to her second family as well as her first.



Joanne is survived by her husband, Kenneth; sons, Patrick (Bonnie), Timothy (Cary) Thompson, Kristi (McClelland), Keely (Souder) KeniJo and Kevin VanCamp. Also surviving are 20 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.



Per Joanne's request there will be no services. Cremation was held on February 6, 2019.



Joanne's remains will be interred with Edward near their Ohio home and with Kenneth upon his passing. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019