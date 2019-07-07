|
Joanne Weber
Joanne Weber, 89, devout mother and grandmother passed away July 5, 2019. Born in Akron, she resided in Cuyahoga Falls most of her life.
She was an avid reader and loved to cook. Joanne showed unconditional love and support toward her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Michele (David) Stanovic, Renee (Anthony) Allega, Elaine (Ralph) Nitzsche, Elise (Ken) Lytz, and Edward (Elena) Weber; seven grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 9th 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Tr., Cuyahoga Falls, followed by Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1761 2nd Street, Cuyahoga Falls.
Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019