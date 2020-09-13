1/1
Jody Marie Dillard
Jody Marie Dillard, born October 26, 1960, died September 8, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Ron and Jackie Dillard; brother, Tom (Jodi) Dillard; niece, Claudia Dillard of Los Angeles, California; nephew, Ian (Emma) Dillard; uncles, Dave (Charleen) Dillard and Gary (Judy) Dillard; special cousins, Eve Baker and Cari Li Dillard. Jody attended Weaver School and Workshop. Special thanks to Kentix Care for all their help, Leigh Belvedere for her support for 30 years and Natalie Bufford for her love and devotion for Jody. Thank you to Briarwood Care Center for her care her last few days, especially nurses Charity and Tom. Cremation has taken place and due to the virus, no calling hours. Donations may be made to Kentix, 1033 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
September 13, 2020
We would like to offer our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Hennessy Family
Hennessy Funeral Home
