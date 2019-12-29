|
|
Joe A. Amato, age 89, of Creston, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Wooster Community Hospital following a brief illness. He was born in Akron on June 7, 1930 to Joseph A. and Mary (Locascio) and has been an area resident for the last 17 years. He married Mary W. Winnie on August 4, 1951 in Akron. She went home to be with the Lord on June 13, 2012. For many years, Joe worked as an iron worker by trade and was sent to various sites to work. He was a member of the Sterling Grace Brethren Church . In his earlier years, he had played basketball and baseball and even had the opportunity to go to the New York Yankees training camp. He was an all around sports enthusiast who also enjoyed gardening, bowling and going to the racetrack. He mostly loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his daughters, Jeanne (Lee) Hames of Gaffney, S.C., Margie (Dale) Crutchfield of Medina and Patty DeArment of Wadsworth; grandchildren, Eric McCartney, Tina McCartney, Ryan Keller, Melissa Vazsonyi, Carrie Penn, Daniel DeArment, Amber Dudsak and Heather Wachtel; great-grandchildren, Trisden Justice, Kandes, Julia, Joey, Ember, Rayne, Alina, Ian, Dayne, Ava and Evander. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tony Amato and sisters, Phyllis Ferrise and Francis Cocciolone. A private interment has taken place at the convenience of the family at Congress Cemetery. Memorial Services will be at Eastern Road Church of God. 2600 Eastern Rd., Rittman, Ohio, January 18 at 11am. Pastor Faron Cole officiating. Custer-Glenn Funeral Home in Wooster is honored with serving the family. Words of private or public condolences may be shared with the family at: www.custerglenn.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019