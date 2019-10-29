Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Aidala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Aidala

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Aidala Obituary
Joe Aidala, 97, passed away October 25, 2019. He was born in Akron and lived all of his life there. Joe served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was retired as a Truck Driver with the City of Akron. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise; parents, Nunciato and Anita Aidala. Joe is survived by his son, Tom Aidala, Therese Aidala of Akron; grandchildren, Tom (Rachel) of Cuyahoga Falls, Paul (Royal) of Akron, Adrianne (Chris) Tomlinson of Cuyahoga Falls; great grandchildren, Avery, Aaron, Addison; brother, Frank Adella; sister, Agnes Justice. Visitation will be 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave., (On the Historical Tallmadge Circle) with a service following at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice and the Green Village for all their help and assistance with Joe.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now