Joe Aidala, 97, passed away October 25, 2019. He was born in Akron and lived all of his life there. Joe served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was retired as a Truck Driver with the City of Akron. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise; parents, Nunciato and Anita Aidala. Joe is survived by his son, Tom Aidala, Therese Aidala of Akron; grandchildren, Tom (Rachel) of Cuyahoga Falls, Paul (Royal) of Akron, Adrianne (Chris) Tomlinson of Cuyahoga Falls; great grandchildren, Avery, Aaron, Addison; brother, Frank Adella; sister, Agnes Justice. Visitation will be 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave., (On the Historical Tallmadge Circle) with a service following at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice and the Green Village for all their help and assistance with Joe.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 29, 2019