WADSWORTH -- Joe Allen Powell, 76, died Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 in his home after a courageous fight with the symptoms of Parkinson's Disease. He leaves his wife of 54 years, Brenda (McKinney) Powell; his son, Joseph L. Powell (wife Bobbi) of Wadsworth, OH; his brother, Ralph (wife Barbara) of Spencer, WV; and his sister, Ruthann Thompson of Parkersburg, WV; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Leon and Goldie (Lockney) Powell; his brothers, John and Jerry Powell; his sister, Margaret Tyson and many more extended family members. Born in Spencer, WV, he graduated from Calhoun County High School, WV in 1961. He went on to graduate from West Virginia Tech in Montgomery, WV in 1964 where he graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He then moved to Akron where he began working for B.F. Goodrich. While in Akron, he met his wife Brenda. He was a prolific inventor, including the inventor for the Self-Sealing Tire for B.F. Goodrich. He also served as a Lieutenant in the National Guard during the Vietnam War. While working for B.F. Goodrich, he went to school during nights at Akron Law where he graduated in 1975 to become a Patent Attorney. He worked at many chemical companies during his career including Geon, Polyone, Noveon and Lubrizol before entering private practice at a boutique firm in Medina, Walker & Jocke. He loved nothing more than inside jokes with friends, absurdly appropriate nicknames for loved ones and enemies alike, playing ball with his grand dog Barley, a glass of good bourbon, and spending time with family and friends. Calling hours will be held at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home at 1376 High St., Wadsworth, OH 44281 on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. A burial will then be held at Albert's Chapel in Millstone, WV at about 4 p.m. on Saturday for family, friends, and anyone desiring to make the trip. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pride of Highland Marching Band, with Alumni band in the re: line at 4150 Ridge Road, Medina, OH 44256.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 6, 2019