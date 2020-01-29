Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Joe J. Post


1944 - 2020
Joe J. Post Obituary
Joe passed from this earth to be with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, on January 27, 2020. Joe was born on October 13, 1944 in Akron, Ohio. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Post and Elnora "Ann" Braden. He leaves his wife of over 55 years, Joyce (Rittenour) Post; his daughter, Jennifer (Thomas "TJ") Gaines of Medina, OH; his son, Joseph (Ann Snyder) Post, of Akron, OH; his grandchildren, Alexander and Zachary Gaines and Holly and Henry Post. He also leaves his sisters-in-law, Donna Vance and Sue Johnson; brothers-in-law, Ron Rittenour and Cid Vance; three nieces and one nephew. He attended Seiberling Grade School, Goodyear Junior High School, and graduated from Hower High School, where he studied carpentry. He worked at Butz & Markusson as a truck driver, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., and Saint Gobain in Solon, OH. Joe's passion was old cars. He owned a 1940 Ford Coupe with a 6" chopped top and was out cruising in it as often as possible. He won several trophies and ribbons with his car. There wasn't too much he didn't know about old cars and how to build them. Visitation will be held TODAY, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. There will be no formal funeral service. Joe will be privately laid to rest at Hillside Memorial Park. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. MARANATHA!
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
