Joe Lee Anthony, 77, of Akron Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, August 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Survived by his wife Mary Anthony of 56 years, daughters Karen (Michael) Evans, Cynthia Solomon, son Joseph (Antoinette) Anthony, sisters Betty Duncan and Sallie Sankey, grandchildren Michael, Nicole, Ajoilyn, Cedric, and Jodeci , great-grandchildren Trae, Aniya, Michael IV, Zion and a host of nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends for a Walk-Thru Visitation from 11AM-12PM at Rose Hill Funeral Home 3653 W. Market St., Akron OH 44333. Social distancing and facial covering protocols will be followed. A Private Family Funeral Service will be at 12 PM. Interment Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com