Joe Melvin Stover



Joe M. Stover, 89, passed away April 18, 2019 with his children by his side. He was born in Livingston, Tennessee to Alonza and Nora (nee Sells) Stover.



He retired from B&W as a machinist with forty four years of service. He was a true outdoorsman; enjoying hunting, fishing and was an accomplished archer. His passion for hunting yielded several trophy deer. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and North American Hunting Club.



Mr. Stover was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters. He is survived by children, Linda (Greg) Rutford, Jerry (Annette) Stover, Mary (Ron) Last and Sandra Dolan; sister, Amelia Hanahan; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be held Thursday, April 25 at 1 p.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (Rt. 619) Portage Lakes followed by interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, April 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursday 12 noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.