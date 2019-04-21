Home

House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-5005
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Joe Melvin Stover


Joe Melvin Stover Obituary
Joe Melvin Stover

Joe M. Stover, 89, passed away April 18, 2019 with his children by his side. He was born in Livingston, Tennessee to Alonza and Nora (nee Sells) Stover.

He retired from B&W as a machinist with forty four years of service. He was a true outdoorsman; enjoying hunting, fishing and was an accomplished archer. His passion for hunting yielded several trophy deer. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and North American Hunting Club.

Mr. Stover was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters. He is survived by children, Linda (Greg) Rutford, Jerry (Annette) Stover, Mary (Ron) Last and Sandra Dolan; sister, Amelia Hanahan; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, April 25 at 1 p.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (Rt. 619) Portage Lakes followed by interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, April 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursday 12 noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
