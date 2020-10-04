On Thursday, September 24th, Joe Nathan Sanders Jr. "Jojo" passed away at the age of 64. Jojo was born March 31, 1956 to the late Joe Nathan Sanders Sr. and Elizabeth Sanders in Ravenna, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Aleatha Sanders of 46 years, grandparents, James and Mosella Sanders and Ehethal Oakes, Kenneth Tarpley; and sister, Pamela Sanders. Joe leaves to cherish his memory his loving children, Joe Haslem of Kapolei, HI, Larrisa (Robert) Williams, Kimberly Sanders, Kansas (Kevin) Jackson, Vernillis Sanders, Joe Nathan Sanders III, and Felicia Sanders, all of Akron, Ohio; his siblings, Vernillis (Donald) Porter, Marjorie Rumph of Akron, Ohio, Lisa Truss, brother, Kenneth (Marlene) Sanders of Houston, TX; special nephew, King Alfred (Carmelita) Sanders, and special niece Marshorie Davis; 20 grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank longtime caregiver Melvina Oliver. Friends may call on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at United Church of Jesus Christ, 420 S. Prospect Street, Ravenna, OH 44266. Funeral Services immediately following. Interment, Mount Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 410 Grand Ave., Akron, OH 44302. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.wilkinsonfuneral.com
.