1/
Joe Neal Griffith
1937 - 2020
STOW -- Joe Neal Griffith, 83, passed away on August 27th, 2020. He was born in Red Boiling Springs (TN), on May 30, 1937, but lived most of his life in the Akron area. He was a graduate of Barberton High School ('55) and excelled as a multi-sport athlete and was inducted into the school's athletic hall of fame. Joe received an athletic scholarship to Miami University (OH) where he earned his Bachelor's degree and played on the Redskins' football and baseball teams. He then earned a Master's in Education from the University of Akron. After graduation he served a number of area school districts as a teacher, coach and administrator, his most recent being the Tallmadge City Schools. Joe was extremely devoted to Maude, his wife of 58 years, and his family. He had many interests that included golfing, hunting, woodworking, riding motorcycles, working on cars, playing guitar, and making his family feel special. Joe will be remembered for his love and steadfast loyalty for his wife and daughters, as well as his toughness both on and off the field. His close friends would say if they were ever stuck in a foxhole, they'd want to be in it with Joe. Preceded in death by his parents, Carmack and Mildred Griffith; he leaves behind his wife, Maude (Morris) Griffith; daughters, Julie Griffith of Cincinnati and Jill (Kyle) Cody of Tennessee; his loving grandchildren, Emerson, Samuel, Audrey, Judah, Garrett, and Nika; sisters-in-law, Kathy Gannon and Carol Weber; and brother-in-law, Bob Morris. *Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral services. The family asks that donations be made to your favorite charity in Joe's name.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
