Joedy Allen Schutte, born July 21, 1974, went home to be with our precious Lord and Savior on July 6, 2020. Joedy loved and enjoyed life to the fullest. He was an avid boater, swimmer, traveler, and outdoor sportsman. As a hobby and business he loved to restore antique automobiles. He would donate at Christmas to those in need or when children returned to school with school supplies. Even in his death, he was a giver donating his organs to give life to others. Joedy is survived by his son, Cory Schutte; mother, Cynthia Redington; father, Ron (Cheryl) Schutte; sister, Felicia (Rob) Farley; brother, Robert Schutte; step-sister, Kimberly Clark; niece, Angela Tavernaris (Caleb and Ashton); and nephew, Justin Tavernaris (Harliegh and Harper). Memorial Services will be held at a later date.