Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Proskovec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel G. Proskovec

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joel G. Proskovec Obituary
HUDSON -- Joel G. Proskovec, 64, died December 10, 2019. Preceded in death by his adopted parents, George and Eleanor Proskovec, and his biological parents, Elmer and Elizabeth Schiel, he is survived by his loving wife, Stacy (Clewell) Proskovec; daughter, Alexis Proskovec; son, Nick Proskovec; brothers, Dave (Pam) Schiel, Jim (Sandi) Klinge, Tom Klinge, Terry Proskovec, sister; Sue Lang; in laws, Richard and Eleanor Clewell; and many special nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Joel also leaves so many personal and professional friends. Born in Dubuque, IA, he was a resident of Hudson, OH since 1997. Joel received his bachelor's degree from Creighton University in Omaha, NE and his master's degree from The University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN. Joel spent his career as a Licensed Independent Social Worker. Most recently he was working for Coleman Services as a Behavioral Health Specialist in the ER at University Hospital, Portage County. Over his long career, he helped many people during their most difficult times. Friends may call 4 to 7 PM Friday, December 20th at Redmon Funeral Home. A private celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor Joel's wishes to give in his memory to what he cared mostly about, helping others in need. Please direct your gifts to Coleman Professional Services 5982 Rhodes Road Kent, OH 44240 or www.colemanservices.org/giving/ and in the comment section indicate "In Memory of Joel Proskovec". (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now