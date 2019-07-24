Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
First Apostolic Faith Church
790 Easter Ave
Akron, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
First Apostolic Faith Church
790 Easter Ave
Akron, OH
Joel P. Wells Obituary
Joel P. Wells

Joel P. Wells, 31, departed this earthly life on July 18, 2019.

Funeral service will be held, Thursday, July 25, 2019, 12 p.m. at First Apostolic Faith Church, 790 Easter Ave., Akron, OH 44307 where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Minister Cherise Brandon, eulogizing; Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family in c/o Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 24, 2019
