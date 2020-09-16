1/
Joel R. Marcinko
Joel R. Marcinko, age 84, passed away on September 13, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio, Joel graduated from Ellet High School and served in the Navy. He was owner and operated Ellet Graphic Arts for over 30 years. Joel enjoyed fishing, golfing and dinners and cocktails with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Marcinko and his wife, Marilyn Ann (Dane) Marcinko. Joel is survived by his sons, Paul of St. Petersburg, Fla., James (Deborah) of Hartville, Daniel (Kathy) of Akron; daughters, Connie (Jan) Demancsik of Hartville, Joanne (Raymond) Centa of Hilliard; grandchildren, Ryanne, Eric, Jason, Andrew, Matthew, Sara, Nicholas, Nathan and Madison; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Roman, Bailey and Chase; brothers, Thomas and Robert; sister, Donna (Combs) along with many nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Avenue), UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685. Funeral service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. with Father Michael Williamson officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 16, 2020.
September 16, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
