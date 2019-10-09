|
Joey R. Sharp, age 67 of Akron, Ohio, died on October 7, 2019 at Akron General Hospital. He was born on June 14, 1952 in Akron, the son of Tressie (nee Jarvis) Sharp of Akron and the late Donald Sharp. Mr. Sharp was a member of the Millheim Baptist Church. Joey was an honorably discharged U.S. Navy veteran serving during peacetime. Joey was a self-employed mason with his brother, Jackie. He also worked at Monarch Rubber for 19 years as a laborer. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and boating. He was avid Bengals fan. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. In addition to his mother; Joey leaves behind his loving wife, the former Nancy Gerard, whom he married on April 5, 1980; his children, Kelly Wade, Troy Sharp, Nicole Sharp and Chad (Heather) Sharp; his grandchildren, Sammy, Kyler, Elijah, Isaac, Phoenix, Maverick, Trinity, Kash, Palmer, Alyra and Aria. Two brothers also survive, Jackie (Maddie) Sharp and Jeffery (Suzan) Sharp; and many family members and friends that mourn Joey's loss. Other than his father, Joey was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Pearl Sharp and an infant sister, Viola Pearl Sharp. Funeral services will be private and Joey will be laid to rest at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Public memorial services will take place at a later date at the church. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. Memorial contributions may be made to any of the VA Hospitals of your choice in Joey's memory. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 9, 2019