Johanna M. Zambory (Fink)



Johanna M. Zambory (Fink) passed away March 14, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 14, 1931 to Anthony and Anna (Senkar) Fink. On May 15, 1954, she married Edward J. Zambory, the love of her life.



In addition to her husband of 64 years, she is survived by her beloved sister, Dolores Fink; daughters, Debbie (Dave) Costa and Diane (Gordon) Usrey; niece, Drema (Richard) Simonds; grandchildren, Nick (Melissa) Costa, Michelle (Jon) Schramm, Bryan (Kaylin) Usrey; great grandchildren, Dominic Costa, Serena Costa, Brayden Costa and Mason Schramm. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Fink; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Fink and Baby Granddaughter, Samantha Usrey.



Johanna's greatest joy was spending time with her family and watching her great-grandchildren participate in their many activities.



Johanna was a member of St. Bernard's Golf Course's Casual Tees, and was proud of her hole-in-one and enjoyed playing canasta with her friends.



Our heartfelt thank you to Isabelle, Alisha and everyone at Compassionate Care Hospice. Contributions may be directed to Compassionate Care Hospice.



VISITATION WILL BE TUESDAY, MARCH 19, FROM 4 to 7 p.m. AT THE FORTUNA FUNERAL HOME, 7076 BRECKSVILLE RD., INDEPENDENCE, OHIO.



SERVICES WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20, 10:30 a.m. AT THE FUNERAL HOME FOLLOWED BY MASS OF CHRSTIAN BURIAL 11:30 a.m. AT ST. COLUMBKILLE CHURCH. Private Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary