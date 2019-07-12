|
John A. Adkins
John A. Adkins, age 64, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
John enjoyed fishing and hunting. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. His spirit and genuine, giving heart was undeniable to anyone who knew him.
He is survived by his parents, Sylvanus and Norma Adkins; his daughter, Lisa and son-in-law Scott Semler; son, John Adkins; sister, Deborah Chack; brothers, Richard and sister-in-law Becky Adkins, Mike and sister-in-law, Stella Adkins, and Mark and sister-in-law Debbie Adkins; grandchildren, Preston, Olivia, Ashley, Meagan, Kayla, Tyler, and Corey; and many family and friends.
He was preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Jennifer Adkins.
A celebration of life will be held for the immediate family. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 12, 2019