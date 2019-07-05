John A. Castaldo



John A. Castaldo, 69, of The Villages, Florida passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.



John was born on October 25, 1949 in Bridgeport, Conn. to John and Theresa (Cuda) Castaldo. John and Carolyn moved to The Villages in 2008 from Broadview Heights, Ohio. John was a member of St. Timothy's Catholic Church, served on the board for the House of Hope a drug rehabilitation facility and a vocal member of the Loud Boys Group. John was a passionate golfer and commonly known as "Johnny Hole in One" by his friends. John had an infectious laugh that could brighten up any room.



In addition to his parents; John was preceded in death by Carolyn, his loving wife of 42 years (8/2/2018). Survivors include his daughters, Karen Castaldo (Jon Jacobson) and Angela (Mark) Long; sisters, Marie (Fred) Mulholland and Carol Landona; sister-in law, Fran Getz and many nieces and nephews.



John's family will receive friends on Sunday, July 7th from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. A memorial mass will be Monday, July 8th at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth St. N.W., Barberton.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the donate3.cancer.org. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 5, 2019