John Frient, 77, passed away July 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born October 3, 1942 in Akron to the late John L. and Theresa Frient. John was a graduate of St. Vincent High School, a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Akron Beacon Journal as Circulation District Manager, after 38 years of service. He loved to hunt and fish, catching large catfish on the Ohio River and a few deer in the Wayne National Forest. John was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Society and the Catholic War Veterans. He also volunteered at the Gennesaret Soup Kitchen in Akron for several years. Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry and Jack; sister, Dorothy and son-in-law, Christopher DiSpina. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Judy; sons, Thomas and Michael (Julie) Frient; daughter, Christine DiSpina; grandchildren, Joey, Seth, Tyler, Grace and Vince; brother, James Frient; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Road, Akron, Ohio 44312 with Fr. Zachary Kawalec officiating. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 where social distancing and health protocol (i.e. wearing of face covering, staying 6 feet apart, no handshakes or hugs) will be followed while at the funeral home. If you are sick or do not wish to attend, we understand, and all love and prayers will be accepted by visiting our website at www.schermesserfh.com
