John A. Gilbert



TALLMADGE -- John A. Gilbert, 69, beloved husband, father, brother and friend died suddenly July 15th at his home in Tallmadge. John was a kind, humble, quiet and gentle man who was completely devoted to his family. He retired as Street Department Superintendent with 39 years of dedicated service to the City of Tallmadge. John loved playing golf, chess, bicycling, fishing, cards and following local and national sports. He spent much of his time in earlier years supporting his boys and their sport activities. A good example of that support was John's involvement in the maintenance of the baseball fields at "The Hole".



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Anne Gilbert and son, Jayson. John is survived by and will be greatly missed by his wife of 41 years, Holly; son, Christopher; brother, Paul (Kay) Gilbert of Wadsworth; sister, Claudia (Bruce) Powell of Tallmadge and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service to follow at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in care of Donovan Funeral Home. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 18, 2019