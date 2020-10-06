AKRON -- John A. Mazi, Sr., 77, died October 1, 2020. Born in Youngstown, he was a resident of Akron since 1995, and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. John had been employed with J and R Wheel as an engineer, retiring in 2005. He was an avid walker, history buff and enjoyed volunteering. Preceded in death by his son, John Mazi, Jr.; sister, Judy McCracken, and brother, Joseph Mazi, he is survived by his daughter, Michele (Mack) Gribble; grandchildren, Carter Mazi, Mallory Harris, Tiffany (Jason) Garrett, Michael (Courtney) Gribble; great-grandchildren, Braden Crone, Bryson Garrett, Brantley Garrett, Arlie Gribble; daughter-in-law, Lisa (Rusty Boarman) Mazi; sisters, Mary Ross, Joan Buchanan, and brother, Phillip Mazi. Pastor Paul Waickman will conduct service Wednesday, 12 noon at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow 44224, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial Silver Springs Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Ohio History Connection, ATTN: Development Office, 800 E. 17th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)