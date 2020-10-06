1/1
John A. Mazi Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AKRON -- John A. Mazi, Sr., 77, died October 1, 2020. Born in Youngstown, he was a resident of Akron since 1995, and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. John had been employed with J and R Wheel as an engineer, retiring in 2005. He was an avid walker, history buff and enjoyed volunteering. Preceded in death by his son, John Mazi, Jr.; sister, Judy McCracken, and brother, Joseph Mazi, he is survived by his daughter, Michele (Mack) Gribble; grandchildren, Carter Mazi, Mallory Harris, Tiffany (Jason) Garrett, Michael (Courtney) Gribble; great-grandchildren, Braden Crone, Bryson Garrett, Brantley Garrett, Arlie Gribble; daughter-in-law, Lisa (Rusty Boarman) Mazi; sisters, Mary Ross, Joan Buchanan, and brother, Phillip Mazi. Pastor Paul Waickman will conduct service Wednesday, 12 noon at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow 44224, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial Silver Springs Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Ohio History Connection, ATTN: Development Office, 800 E. 17th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved