John A. Myers



John A. Myers, 59, of Uniontown, went home to be with the Lord after a long battle with lung cancer on May 3, 2019.



He was born on January 1, 1960 in Alliance, Ohio to parents, Donald and Jean Myers. He attended Waterloo High School, and served in the US Airforce. He later graduated from the University of Akron. John worked as a computer programmer for the Akron Public Schools. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle barefoot and being outside in the sun. He loved attending his grandchildren's ball games, and spending time with his family, and friends in the program. John had a huge heart and a radiant smile. He never missed a chance to say "I love you," or give someone a hug.



John is survived by his children, Heather (Robby) Myers of Akron, and John (Jennifer) Myers of Uniontown; brother, Bruce Myers of Parkersburg; sisters, Cheryl (Thomas) Getz of Hartville, and



Karen (Michael) Wigal of Parkersburg; and grandchildren: Michael,



Stephanie, Camryn, and John.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara "Barbie" Myers; and his brother, Richard Myers.



Friends and family are welcome to visit on Tuesday May 7, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7pm at Newcomer 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 11 a.m., with an hour of visitation prior. Interment to follow at Hillside Memorial Park.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary